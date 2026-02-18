Cambodian PM says Thailand occupying territory after Trump-brokered ceasefire

A general view of Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, following clashes between the two countries, on Feb 12.

WASHINGTON – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet told Reuters on Fe b 1 7 that Thai forces were occupying Cambodian territory after fighting i n 2025 despite a peace accord brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Cambodia’s Hun Manet called on Thailand to allow a joint boundary commission to begin working on their disputed border.

Mr Hun Manet travelled to Washington to attend a meeting of Mr Trump’s Board of Peace this week, and said he hoped the new body could play a role in de-escalating the situation on the border, which he described as "fragile" despite a December 202 5 ceasefire that ended renewed fighting. The board was created to oversee a Gaza peace plan, but Mr Trump has said it could take on a broader role.

Thailand has said it is maintaining troop positions as part of de-escalation measures and denied it is occupying territory.

The comments from Cambodia’s leader underscore the risk that the conflict could reignite once again despite Mr Trump continuing to promote the success of the peace deal.

The worst fighting in more than a decade, which broke out in July, has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and disrupted trade across the 817-kilometre border. An Octob er 202 5 peace accord signed with Mr Trump and Malaysia’s prime minister broke down within a matter of weeks before a new ceasefire was reached on Dec 27, 2025.

“We still have Thai forces occupy(ing) deep into Cambodian territory in many areas. This is further beyond even Thailand’s own unilateral claim… border line,” Mr Hun Manet told Reuters in his first interview with international media, adding that Thai troops had laid shipping containers and barbed wire inside what Thailand had long recognised as Cambodian territory and residents were unable to return home.

“This is not an accusation but it’s a statement of the facts on the ground.”

Cambodia could not accept what he called a “violation of our sovereignty or territorial integrity,” he said.

“The only way to verify that is using the technical mechanism that we have, based on treaties, based on all the agreements we have. So we hope that Thailand will agree and start to allow the JBC (joint boundary commission) to work as early as possible,” Me Hun Manet said, adding that Thailand had cited its Feb 8 election as a reason not to begin demarcation work.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul rode a wave of nationalism in the election in the wake of the border conflict.

“Now the election is done, we hope that Thailand can start, at least on a technical level, to start measuring, start demarcating in the hot zone, so that we can go back to life,” Mr Hun Manet said.

Cambodia’s long-ruling leader Hun Sen announced that he would hand over power to his son, Mr Hun Manet, after elections held in 2023 in which his ruling Cambodian People’s Party ran virtually unopposed.

The ascension of Mr Manet, 48, a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, followed by Mr Trump’s involvement in the border dispute, has ushered in warmer ties between Washington and Phnom Penh, which had for years been moving closer to China.

Mr Manet said relationships with China and the US were “not mutually exclusive” and said Cambodia had “nothing to hide” on the Ream naval base that was upgraded by China. REUTERS