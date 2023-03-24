Cambodian man lands ‘airplane’ house in rice field

SIEM REAP – A Cambodian airplane fanatic has built his house in the shape of a private jet – despite never having been up in the air himself.

Construction worker Chrach Peou spent his US$20,000 (S$26,660) life savings building the concrete “plane” – complete with wings, tail fin, landing gear and engines – near the town of Siem Reap, gateway to the famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

The 43-year-old widowed father of three said it took him almost a year to build, using money he had saved over 30 years.

“This has been my dream since I was young, so I am happy I could achieve my goal,” he said.

The house, which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, stands elevated on pillars, 6m above a rice field.

“We can live here, sleep here, use the bathrooms here, and have meals here like on a plane. It is my own, I am so happy,” Mr Chrach Peou told AFP.

He said he designed the house after watching countless videos of private jets on the Internet.

He charges people 50 US cents (66 Singapore cents) to US$1 to visit and take selfies by the house.

“It is beautiful, attractive, there are palm trees nearby,” Ms Kim Muoy, 28, told AFP during a visit to the airplane house with her family.

But Mr Chrach Peou dreams of flying for real one day.

“When I have money and know where I want to go to, I will take a plane to go there,” he said. AFP