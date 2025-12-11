Cambodian contingent returns safely after pulling out of SEA Games in Thailand

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Cambodia was originally set to compete in 12 sports in the 33rd SEA Games, with a team of 137.

PHNOM PENH – The Cambodian delegation of officials, coaches and athletes from seven sports types returned safely to Cambodia on Dec 10 , after Cambodia withdrew from the 33rd SEA Games 2025 in Thailand midway through the event because of serious concerns over safety conditions there.

Although the athletes had not yet competed in any events at this troubled edition of the SEA Games hosted by Thailand, Cambodia had already fulfilled its responsibilities as a committed ASEAN member, in accordance with international sports diplomacy practices.

Mr Vath Chamroeun, secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), explained that the decision to withdraw was made due to concerns raised by the athletes’ families.

“The athletes are central to our participation, so when they have strong concerns about safety, we must accommodate that,” he said, adding that the Cambodian leadership had previously advised that the delegation could return home if any incidents or requests arose.

“In line with all principles, we decided to return together before competing in any sport, but we had already fulfilled our duties as members of the South-east Asian sports council in our region,” he told the media.

“We attended the regional Olympic council meetings, participated in the SEA Games flag-raising ceremony and attended the opening ceremony. Therefore, our diplomatic obligations in sports were fully carried out,” he added.

Only seven teams reached Thailand: swimming, jujitsu, taekwondo (WT), table tennis, gymnastics, athletics and jet ski.

The remaining six – kickboxing, e-sports, equestrian, kun bokator, triathlon and another gymnastics team – had not yet departed.

According to Mr Nhan Sokvisal, Cambodian chef de mission to the games, all seven delegations have now returned home. He considered the mission a success.

“This mission was short but truly meaningful. My heartfelt gratitude to all parents, relatives and friends who were worried about us. The Cambodian delegation has now arrived safely back on home soil,” he said, via a social media message sent at 8.51pm

Mr Noy Phana, head of the Cambodian gymnastics delegation, arrived home on the evening of Dec 10 .

“We have returned to Cambodia, and nothing happened to us. Everyone is safe,” he told The Post. THE PHNOM PENH POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK