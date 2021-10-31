Cambodia to vaccinate 5-year-old children with China's Sinovac vaccine

PHNOM PENH (XINHUA) - Cambodia will begin to inoculate five-year-old children across the country with China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine starting from Monday (Nov 1), the Ministry of Health said late on Saturday.

"Five-year-old children in all 25 cities and provinces will receive two doses of Sinovac vaccine from Nov 1, 2021, onwards and an interval between the first and second doses is 28 days," said the ministry's Secretary of State Or Vandine.

When taking their children for the jab, parents or legal guardians must bring along their birth certificate, family record book or passport, she said.

The latest move came after the South-east Asian nation had administered at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 13.7 million people aged six years and older, or 85.6 per cent of its 16 million population, the ministry said.

Of them, 13.05 million, or 81.6 per cent, have been fully vaccinated with both required shots, and 1.83 million, or 11.4 per cent, have taken a third dose or booster dose, it added.

Most of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the kingdom's vaccination campaign are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

As at Sunday, Cambodia has recorded a cumulative total of 118,321 cases of Covid-19 and 2,773 deaths, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.