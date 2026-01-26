Cambodia to host first-ever ‘Baby Olympics’ in February

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Children trying out sports on the sidelines of a press conference announcing the first Baby Olympics in Cambodia on Jan 24.

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia will host its first “Baby Olympics” in early February, with the country’s sporting experts describing the event as an important initiative to nurture children’s thinking, strengthen their spirit and help them develop towards a prosperous future.

At a Jan 24 press conference at Aeon Mall III, National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) secretary-general Vath Chamroeun said the Feb 1 event will feature competitions in 10 disciplines. A total of 333 children have registered, including 190 boys.

Mr Chamroeun described the event as rooted in the Olympic spirit and ideals, which hold global value. The aim is to provide opportunities – both in time and space – for young children and their parents to come together, while also building an Olympic sports movement starting from early childhood. He noted that this approach is currently being strongly promoted worldwide.

Each child will compete in between one and three sports, depending on their ability. The event will also include a torch relay, opening and closing ceremonies, special performances, competitions and medal presentations – closely resembling the official Olympic Games. Many private companies have joined as sponsors of the event.

Each participating child will receive a medal.

“This event is not about competing to achieve technical excellence or victory. It is about bringing children together and allowing them to show what they can do. It is a moment for parents to see that their children can participate alongside other children in Olympic-style sports from a young age,” said Mr Chamroeun.

“Looking to the future, the Olympic movement wants to see how many Olympic gold medallists may have once taken part in these Baby Olympics events.”

NOCC and its sponsors plan to stage the event every year. Olympic committees around the world are organising similar events in their respective countries. In the future, there will be children’s Olympic competitions at regional, continental and global levels.

Mr Chamroeun explained that these initiatives serve to encourage and motivate children to develop themselves towards a bright future.

“Children who show strong talent and perform well in certain sports may be selected to compete in regional, continental and global Baby Olympics. This is something we are all doing for children – for their bright future – so that they grow up active, confident and capable of making decisions,” he said.

“The decisions children make while playing or competing in sports help sharpen their ability to make decisions from a young age. In the future, they will gain confidence in themselves, believing that they can succeed. Starting from the slogan ‘If they can see it, they can do it’, they will recognise this special potential within themselves.”

Princess Norodom Jenna expressed pride that the event is being held for the first time in Cambodia. She believes the event will provide a special opportunity for Cambodian children to showcase their abilities and develop their knowledge and skills in line with their dreams.

“I am also a child, at just 14 years old. When I see an event like this, it makes me very happy to see younger children being given the opportunity to follow their dreams and interests from early childhood.

“I would like to encourage all parents to allow their children to play sports after school, because sport provides children with good health, physical strength, courage and the ability to make decisions,” she said. THE PHNOM PENH POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK