Cambodia to ban some rice exports April 5 due to coronavirus

PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Cambodia will ban some rice exports starting April 5 to ensure local food security during the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday (March 30).

The Asian nation is the latest country to curb food exports, although it is not a major rice exporter, exporting only about 500,000 tonnes a year according to government figures.

"I have ordered the suspension of white rice and paddy rice exports but allowed the export of fragrant rice until there is a new regulation for domestic supply," Mr Hun Sen said in a speech, adding that the measure would take effect from April 5.

Vietnam, the world's largest rice exporter, announced last week it would not accept new contracts.

