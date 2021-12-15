Cambodia to appoint foreign minister as Asean's new envoy to Myanmar

PHNOM PENH (Xinhua) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday (Dec 15) that he would name the country's foreign minister Prak Sokhonn as the Asean chair's new special envoy to Myanmar.

Cambodia will be the chair of Asean (Association of South-east Asian Nations) for 2022.

Mr Sokhonn will succeed the bloc's current Asean special envoy, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof.

"I'd like to confirm that I will appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as the Asean chair's special envoy," Mr Hun Sen said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a luxury hotel in Phnom Penh.

The special envoy has been assigned to enforce the implementation of the five-point consensus on Myanmar reached in April by Asean leaders, to facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, and to provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Mr Hun Sen said he will visit Myanmar on Jan 7 and 8. He said that as the Asean chair in 2022, Cambodia will do its best to promote Asean as a united family.

Asean's member countries are: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.