Cambodia tempers expectations on Myanmar Asian Insider

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn travels to Naypyitaw today on his maiden visit as Asean's special envoy to help resolve Myanmar's political crisis.

A statement released prior to the trip appeared to try to temper expectations. The three-day visit is aimed at "creating a favourable condition leading to the end of violence", distributing humanitarian aid and "encouraging" dialogue "among all parties concerned", it said.

The statement sounded more cautious than the Asean Five-Point Consensus declared in April last year. Hammered out two months after Myanmar's military coup, the Five-Point Consensus included the call for the "immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar" and the start of "constructive dialogue among all parties concerned". It also called for the Asean special envoy to "meet with all parties concerned" in Myanmar.

The discreet approach adopted now reflects lessons drawn from Cambodia's controversial start as Asean chair this year, say analysts. It also reflects what lies ahead for Asean, as the Ukraine war shunts the Myanmar crisis towards the sidelines of global consciousness.

In January, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen travelled to Naypyitaw to meet Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. Mr Hun Sen had earlier spoken about the need to bring Myanmar back into Asean's fold.

Having determined that there had been no significant progress on the Five-Point Consensus, Asean leaders effectively barred the Myanmar junta chief from attending high-level meetings of the regional bloc by insisting that Myanmar only send a "non-political representative" to such gatherings.

Mr Hun Sen's visit was criticised for legitimising the junta. The Myanmar regime conceded little, and appears intent on blocking access to its political opponents, many of whom have been detained albeit on spurious charges.

Mr Hun Sen has of late appeared more downbeat about the prospects of progress on this matter. On Feb 16, he mentioned that there were "only 10 months and 14 days left" to Cambodia's term as Asean chair and suggested that the matter be tackled by "the next Asean chair".

The situation within Myanmar, meanwhile, remains appalling. There are some 890,000 displaced people across the country, out of which some 520,000 were forced to flee their homes after the coup.

An estimated 5,600 civilian properties, including houses, religious buildings and schools, have been burnt or destroyed since the coup amid a scorched earth campaign conducted by the junta, according to latest figures released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Asean has maintained an ambiguous relationship with the Myanmar regime. While the junta's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin was kept out of last month's retreat of his Asean colleagues, the junta's Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Naing Oo took part in this month's online Asean economic ministers' meeting.

"At the moment, it's almost like Asean-9, it's already not Asean-10," says Mr Pou Sothirak, executive director of the Cambodian Institute for Cooperation and Peace, referring to the 10-member regional bloc. "But the Asean leaders are very careful and still think of Myanmar as part of Asean. So it's a little bit like ramwong, the circle dance where you don't really know which step you are making. Are you going forward? Or are you going to the place you want to be?"

Analysts expect Mr Hun Sen to hand the Myanmar mantle to Mr Prak Sokhonn henceforth.

"Prime Minister Hun Sen visited Myanmar and tried to engage its military leaders," said Dr Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia. "His visit to Myanmar was to express the commitment of the Asean chair to help resolve the crisis in Myanmar."

But any resolution ultimately will need to come from the Myanmar people themselves, he stressed.

Mr Pou Southirak says Cambodia is aiming for "low hanging fruit" by focusing on humanitarian assistance and trying to get access to the widest range of political actors possible.

It is a mission that badly needs support from the United Nations, as well as countries like China and Russia which have some leverage over the Myanmar junta, say analysts. But that will be an uphill task now that the Ukraine war has drawn much global attention away.