Cambodia signs 5G development deal with China's Huawei

PHNOM PENH (DPA) - Cambodia has inked a deal with Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei to roll out 5G mobile infrastructure in the country next year, as some Western nations decide whether to exclude the company from 5G expansion, a spokesman for Cambodia's telecoms regulator said on Monday.

The agreement, which would allow for the development of a 5G network to increase mobile Internet speeds and improve digital connectivity, was signed between Huawei and Cambodia's Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications on Sunday in Beijing, Mr Im Vutha, of the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC), told dpa.

The United States has urged Europeans nations to exclude Huawei from the expansion of their 5G networks, amid allegations of digital security threats and that the company is too close to the Chinese government.

Britain last week agreed to allow Huawei to help build "noncore" infrastructure of a new 5G network over concerns raised by Cabinet ministers.

In South-East Asia, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia have already partnered with Huawei to develop 5G networks.

Mr Vutha said Cambodia had signed on with Huawei but was open to other 5G suppliers.

"We're not exclusive. Our market is open," he said.

5G would boost Internet speeds to more than 1 gigabyte per second and was expected to go online worldwide in 2020, the spokesman added.

"(It) can load movies in seconds," he said, adding that all sectors, including education, manufacturing and transportation, were going digital and would require 5G technology to develop.

Ministry officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Huawei did not immediately reply to e-mailed questions.