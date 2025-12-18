Thailand bombed Cambodian casino town on border, says Phnom Penh

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Poipet is a major land crossing between the two nations that are engaged in renewed border clashes.

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia said Thailand’s military on Dec 18 bombed the casino town of Poipet, a major crossing between the two nations, as foreign powers pressured them to halt reignited border clashes .

Thai forces “dropped two bombs in the area of Poipet municipality, Banteay Meanchey province” at around 11am local time ( 12pm Singapore time ) on Dec 18 , the Cambodian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Thailand had not commented on the strike on Poipet, a bustling casino hub popular with Thai gamblers.

The renewed fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours in December has killed at least 21 people in Thailand and 17 in Cambodia, while displacing around 800,000, officials said.

The conflict stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border and a smattering of ancient temple ruins situated on the frontier.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fresh fighting, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Thailand said on Dec 16 that between 5,000 and 6,000 Thai nationals remained stranded in Poipet after Cambodia closed its land border crossings with its neighbour.

Cambodia’s interior ministry said the border closures were a “necessary measure” to reduce risks to civilians amid the ongoing combat, adding that air travel remained an option for those seeking to leave.

At least four casinos in Cambodia have been damaged by Thai strikes, the interior ministry said this week .

‘Shuttle-diplomacy’

Five days of fighting between Cambodia and Thailand in July killed dozens of people before a truce was brokered by the United States , China and Malaysia, and then broken within months.

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly intervened in the longstanding conflict in 2025, claimed last week that the two countries had agreed to a new ceasefire.

But Bangkok denied any truce had been agreed on, and fighting with artillery, tanks, drones and jets has continued daily since a border skirmish earlier in December sparked the latest round of conflict.

China said it was sending its special envoy for Asian affairs to Cambodia and Thailand on Dec 18 for a “shuttle-diplomacy trip” to help bridge the gaps and “rebuild peace”.

“Through its own way, China has been working actively for de-escalation,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement late on Dec 17.

Foreign ministers from Asean nations are due to meet on Dec 22 in Malaysia for emergency talks aimed at finding a diplomatic solution.

“Our duty is to present the facts, but more important is to press upon them that it is imperative for them to secure peace,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told journalists late on Dec 17.

“We are appealing to them to immediately stop this front-line offensive and if possible, an immediate ceasefire,” Datuk Seri Anwar said at his official residence in Putrajaya, adding that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the talks.

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas said in a statement that she had spoken with the foreign ministers of Cambodia and Thailand on Dec 17, offering the European Union’s support for ceasefire monitoring with satellite imagery.

“The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia must not be allowed to spiral further. That’s why the ceasefire needs to be immediately restored,” Ms Kallas said. AFP