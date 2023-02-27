Cambodia says bird flu under control after infected man recovers

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia’s bird flu situation is under control after a man infected last week recovered and more than two dozen other people tested negative for the virus, the auhorities said.

The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being infected by the H5N1 avian flu virus is now testing negative after getting medical care, said Dr Or Vandine, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health.

None of the 29 other people who were tested for the highly pathogenic virus were found to be infected.

They comprised 16 close contacts of those infected, and 13 who were exhibiting symptoms of an influenza-like illness.

The findings have eased concerns about whether the virus can jump directly from person to person.

But Dr Vandine said officials have not made a final determination yet about the risk.

She said that person-to-person transmission is unlikely, but added that the team investigating the risk is still looking into the matter.

The latest findings come as the number of birds and mammals infected with avian influenza is growing worldwide.

This has spurred concern about mutations that could allow the virus, which kills more than half of those it infects, to be transmitted easily between people.

Britain said last week that it is developing scenarios of what might happen if the virus were to evolve. BLOOMBERG