Cambodia reports 20 deaths from Covid-19, record for single day

PHNOM PENH (REUTERS) - Cambodia reported 20 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday (June 19), a record for a single day, as the country detected its first Delta variant cases and authorities urged people to be vigilant.

The South-east Asian nation has recorded one of the world's smallest Covid-19 caseloads, but the outbreak that was first detected in late February has caused infections to climb to 42,052 cases with 414 deaths.

"Please continue to be vigilant by practicing hygiene, social distancing and not leaving your homes unnecessarily. Our country and the world continue to be plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic," Cambodia's Communicable Disease Control Department said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health also reported seven cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus among travellers by land from neighbouring Thailand.

"Every one must continue to be vigilant," said Ms Or Vandine, secretary of state and health ministry spokeswoman said in a tweet.