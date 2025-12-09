Cambodia ‘ready at any time’ for talks to end Thailand conflict, PM adviser says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

People examine an impact crater in a field following clashes along the Thailand-Cambodia border in Thailand's Sisaket province on Dec 9.

BANGKOK - Cambodia is open to immediate bilateral talks with Thailand to bring a halt to a raging border conflict, a top adviser to its prime minister said on Dec 9, after the neighbours accused each other of violating a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The South-east Asian countries opened up heavy weapons along much of their 817km land border on a second day of sustained hostilities , following the collapse of a ceasefire agreed to end a previous round of clashes in July.

At least 13 people have died and hundred of thousands of displaced on both sides of the border, but both governments have so far appeared unwilling to back down and start negotiations.

“Let’s say one hour from now, both sides agree to be on the table and then start communication,” Mr Suos Yara, senior adviser to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, told Reuters in a video interview from Phnom Penh.

“This would be a very good idea.”

In an interview with Reuters on Dec 9, Thailand’s foreign minister said Cambodia would have to show sincerity and make the first move to de-escalate, ruling out third-party mediation.

Mr Trump and Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim were involved in talks in July to end the fighting, which left at least 48 dead, with both also present at the signing of an extended truce deal in October.

Thailand has repeatedly accused Cambodia of violating the agreement, including by laying new landmines.

In November, following a landmine blast that maimed a Thai soldier, Bangkok pulled out of the pact.

Cambodia denies the charge, insisting that it adheres to the October peace deal.

“Landmine is not an excuse for the war,” Mr Suos Yara said.

Amid ongoing fighting, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Dec 9 ruled out dialogue, saying the military had the full backing of his government to carry out its operations. REUTERS