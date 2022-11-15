Cambodia PM Hun Sen cancels G-20 meetings after testing positive for Covid-19

Cambodia's PM Hun Sen arrives at Ngurah Rai International Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has cancelled meetings he was due to have at the G-20 summit in Bali after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Mr Hun Sen, who is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), had tested positive before he had held any meetings including those scheduled with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese leader Xi Jingping, the statement said.

Mr Hun Sen also hosted a summit of Asean and global leaders that ended on Sunday in Cambodia. REUTERS

