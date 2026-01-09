For subscribers
News analysis
Cambodia pins hopes on more China mediation with alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi’s extradition
- Cambodia extradited Chen Zhi to China, influenced by border conflict with Thailand and pressure from China regarding online scams.
- Chen's extradition, following US/UK sanctions, aims to deflect Western scrutiny and maintain Chinese support amid domestic and regional pressures.
- Cambodia faces economic challenges and reputational damage from scams, needing reforms and international pressure for meaningful change, observers say.
SIEM REAP – Cambodia’s extradition of alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi to China
extradition of alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi to Chinareflects the extent to which Phnom Penh finds itself backed into a corner, with the protracted pummelling it has suffered in its recent border conflict with neighbouring Thailand serving only to highlight the diplomatic repercussions for harbouring extensive transnational online fraud syndicates.
The 38-year-old Fujian-born businessman, who has extensive interests spanning real estate, consumer services and financial services
extensive interests spanning real estate, consumer services and financial servicesthrough his Phnom Penh-based Prince Group, was arrested on Jan 6. Chen, who was naturalised as a Cambodian citizen in 2014, was extradited to China the following day, in response to a request from Beijing.