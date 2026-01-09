Cambodia pins hopes on more China mediation with alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi’s extradition

Alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi was arrested in Cambodia on Jan 6 and extradited to China the following day.

– Cambodia’s extradition of alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi to China reflects the extent to which Phnom Penh finds itself backed into a corner, with the protracted pummelling it has suffered in its recent border conflict with neighbouring Thailand serving only to highlight the diplomatic repercussions for harbouring extensive transnational online fraud syndicates.