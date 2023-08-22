Cambodia parliament endorses strongman's son Hun Manet as new PM

Little is known about Mr Hun Manet’s vision for Cambodia, a country of 16 million people. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia’s newly elected parliament endorsed military general Hun Manet as prime minister on Tuesday, completing a historic transfer of power in a fast-changing country led by his father for nearly four decades.

The Western-educated Hun Manet, 45, had the backing of the majority of the National Assembly in proceedings screened live on television.

His father, Mr Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge guerrilla and self-style strongman, has pledged to remain in politics in other roles for at least a decade.

A graduate of the West Point military academy in the United States, Mr Hun Manet rose fast through the ranks of Cambodia’s armed forces and has served as head of counter-terrorism, deputy chief of his father’s bodyguard unit, army chief and deputy military commander.

He is also highly educated, with a masters degree from New York University and a doctorate from Britain’s Bristol University, both in economics, in stark contrast to his father, who had no formal education.

Mr Hun Manet’s first months in office will be watched by major powers for signs of whether he favours a more liberal approach and improvements in Cambodia’s strained ties with the West, or plans to keep the authoritarian status quo of his father and remain in China’s sphere of influence.

Little is known about Mr Hun Manet’s vision for Cambodia, a country of 16 million people, few of whom have lived under a leader other than his father. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Can Cambodia’s incoming premier Hun Manet walk out of his father’s shadow?
Hun Sen heir could get New York business reception after Cambodia succession

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top