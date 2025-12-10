Straitstimes.com header logo

Cambodia orders withdrawal of athletes from SEA Games in Thailand over safety fears

The 137-member Cambodian sports delegation, participating in 12 sports, has withdrawn due to concerns about escalating tensions at the border with Thailand.

Cambodia on Dec 10 announced the immediate withdrawal of its entire delegation from the ongoing SEA Games in Thailand, local media reported, with the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) citing serious safety concerns and urgent pleas from athletes’ families for their return.

The 137-member Cambodian sports delegation that had been registered to participate in 12 sports did not specify the nature of the safety concerns, but its withdrawal comes amid concerns over

escalating tensions at the border with Thailand

.

“Due to serious concerns and requests from the families of our athletes to have their relatives return home immediately, NOCC must withdraw all of our delegation and arrange for their prompt return to Cambodia for safety reasons,” wrote the NOCC Secretary-General Vath Chamroeun in a letter addressed to the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Chief Executive Officer Chaiyapak Siriwat.

The NOCC said it would coordinate with the SEAGF to manage departure logistics, thanking hosts Thailand for their hospitality, warmth and spirit of sportsmanship.

The Cambodian delegation had attended the

opening ceremony in Bangkok

on Dec 9.

Earlier in November, Cambodia withdrew from eight sports, including football, at the Thailand-hosted SEA Games.

Relations between Thailand and Cambodia have been strained since military clashes broke out along the two neighbours’ border. More than 40 people were killed during five days of fighting in July.

A ceasefire, brokered in Kuala Lumpur in October, was halted in November after a landmine blast injured Thai soldiers.

Tensions spiked again on Dec 7 following reports of gunfire exchanged between Cambodian and Thai troops along the countries’ northeastern border.

