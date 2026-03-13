Cambodia investigates 2,000 shuttered petrol stations over shortage claims

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A petrol attendant filling up a motorcycle tank at a station in Phnom Penh on March 9.

PHNOM PENH – Cambodian authorities are investigating around 2,000 petrol stations that have closed temporarily, claiming shortages since the Middle East conflict sent oil prices surging, a government official told AFP on March 13.

Commerce ministry spokesman Penn Sovicheat confirmed that around 2,000 of Cambodia’s 6,300 fuel depots and petrol stations had stopped operating in recent days.

However, he told AFP that authorities were investigating “whether they really ran out of stockpiles or they are withholding the fuel to sell later when prices rise”.

He warned vendors who lied about why they had closed their doors would be fined or have their permits revoked.

Authorities say the country has yet to face fuel shortages stemming from the Middle East crisis, but they have urged people to avoid stockpiling.

Mr Penh Sovicheat said the country, which relies on imports for its consumer fuel needs, has continued to receive shipments from Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia – although prices had risen since the start of the conflict.

The price of a litre of regular petrol has been fixed at 5,200 riel (S$1.65) since March 11, a sharp jump from 3,850 riel on March 7, while a litre of diesel now costs 6,050 riel, a more than 50 per cent jump.

The commerce ministry is expected to set new prices for the next three days on March 13.

Pertol stations in the capital, Phnom Penh, appeared to be operating normally on March 13, according to AFP journalists. AFP