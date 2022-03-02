Cambodia inaugurates China-funded road connecting capital, coastal province

TAKEO (XINHUA) - Cambodia on Wednesday (March 2) inaugurated the China-funded National Road No. 3, which links its capital Phnom Penh and the southwestern coastal province of Kampot.

The 134.8km road stretches from Chom Chao roundabout in the capital's western suburb to Kampot, running through Kandal, Kampong Speu and Takeo provinces.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by nearly 1,000 people.

Speaking at the event, Hun Sen said the road is crucial to boost economic and tourism development and that Kampot is the only province that produces salt for the kingdom.

"This is another testament to the fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China under the frameworks of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the ironclad friendship, and the community with a shared future between the two countries," he said.

"I hope that our people will benefit from this road, which connects between our capital city and coastal province," he added.

The road was built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation at the cost of about US$215 million (S$292 million), which was the preferential buyer's credit loan from the government of China. It took 34 months to be completed.

Hun Sen praised the contractor for completing the project 14 months earlier than scheduled and thanked it for building the road in good compliance with technical standards.