Cambodia approves harsh draft law targeting cyberscammers

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia’s government approved a draft law on March 13 that will hand down harsh sentences against fraudsters running cyberscam operations, a minister told AFP.

Cambodia has emerged as a hot spot for crime syndicates running a multibillion-dollar fraud industry that sees scammers lure internet users globally into fake romantic relationships and cryptocurrency investments.

Largely concentrated in South-east Asia, the global cyberscam industry has reached “industrial proportions”, with estimates of its annual revenues as high as US$64 billion (S$82 billion), according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Some of the hundreds of thousands of people carrying out scams in the region are trafficked and held against their will, while others work voluntarily.

The draft law – which aims to stamp out transnational cyberscam operations – was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Information Minister Neth Pheaktra told AFP.

He said the draft bill, which will be sent to Parliament soon for approval, would “eliminate online scams from Cambodian territory”.

Lawmakers from the ruling party dominate both houses of Parliament, so the draft law is expected to pass easily.

“Cambodia is not a paradise or a safe haven for criminals,” Mr Neth Pheaktra said, adding that the government’s crackdown on scammers will continue.

Ringleaders of cyberscam centres will face between five and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 billion riels (S$314,800) under the new law.

They will face 10 to 20 years and a fine of up to 2 billion riels if their operations are found to involve violence, torture, confinement, human trafficking, or forced labour, according to the draft law seen by AFP.

Cyberscam bosses will face 15 to 30 years or life imprisonment if their activities lead to one or more deaths, the draft law said.

For lower-level fraudsters, cyberscamming is punishable by five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 billion riels if it is committed by an organised group and with many victims, it said.

in February , Prime Minister Hun Manet told AFP in a rare interview that scam centres were destroying his country’s economy and giving the nation a bad name, vowing to “clean this out”.

A 2024 report by the United States Institute of Peace estimated the return on cyberscamming in Cambodia to exceed US$12.5 billion annually – half the country’s formal GDP – but he denied the country was dependent on scams.

Mr Chhay Sinarith, senior minister on the government’s anti-cyberscam commission, told AFP this week that his country hoped to close all online scam centres by the end of April.

Since a government crackdown began in July 2025, authorities have shut down around 250 scam sites and 91 casinos, he said.

He added that more than 200,000 people have fled scam sites and left Cambodia, and that the country has deported around 10,000 foreign nationals.

The law enforcement push, which analysts have criticised as window-dressing, nabbed its biggest player with the January arrest of Chinese-born tycoon Chen Zhi, who was extradited to China. AFP