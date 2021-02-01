Calls in Indonesia for greater security in Natuna region amid US-China tensions

An Indonesian lawmaker has called on the government to step up security in the North Natuna Sea, the resource-rich waters bordering the South China Sea, where military tensions have been building between the US and China in recent weeks.

Mr Syarief Hasan, deputy chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly, comprising lawmakers and senators, on Thursday (Jan 28) said the feud should not be underestimated and could potentially trigger an "open war with fatal consequences".