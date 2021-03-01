Calls by Myanmar anti-coup protesters for international military intervention get louder

BANGKOK - As the carnage unfolded on Myanmar's streets on Sunday (Feb 28), one hashtag made its rounds on social media: #WeNeedR2PInMyanmar.

R2P refers to Responsibility to Protect, a principle adopted in the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, that justifies the international community taking collective action if a state fails to protect its own population from mass atrocities like war crimes and ethnic cleansing. This action includes steps taken through humanitarian aid or diplomacy, or more forceful ones, as a last resort.