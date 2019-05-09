Call for tenders for KL-Singapore high-speed rail commercial advisory consultant

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - MyHSR Corp Sdn Bhd will call for a tender for the appointment of a commercial advisory consultant (CAC) for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail (HSR) project review exercise on Friday (May 9).

According to a statement by MyHSR, the CAC tender looks to address the commercial aspects of the project in line with the Malaysian government's review.

"The appointed consultant will be required to develop a new business model that will produce the optimal project life-cycle cost, as well as, develop updated ridership forecasts, and update the benefits assessment that the project will bring to Malaysia," it said.

On Sept 5, 2018, the governments of Malaysia and Singapore agreed to suspend the KL-Singapore HSR project until May 31, 2020, while reviews were being conducted.

An ongoing tender was launched in April 2019 to appoint the technical advisory consultant (TAC), which MyHSR said has received encouraging interest from the market.

"With the appointments of both the TAC and the CAC, a comprehensive project review exercise will be completed, and a report will then be prepared and submitted to the government, prior to the end of the suspension period in May 2020," said MyHSR.

"We encourage all firms with the relevant experience to participate in this tender as the findings of this review will help us chart the right course for this project. We look forward to receiving similar strong support from the market for this tender."