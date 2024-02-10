‘Buzzing’ Bangkok celebrates Chinese New Year with prayers and parties

BANGKOK – A riot of scarlet lanterns hung over the red-clothed crowds offering candles as they murmured prayers at a traditional temple in Bangkok to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Millions of Thai-Chinese marked the occasion with parties, family meals and visits to many of the shrines dotted around Chinatown.

The old streets in the capital’s downtown came alive on the afternoon of Feb 10, with thousands of curious tourists and happy devotees such as Mr Watcharin Parichatwuttikoon, 70, enjoying the occasion.

“It’s very sacred. I have attended since I was young,” he said outside Wat Mongkorn, among the city’s largest.

“I like to make merits, wash away bad deeds. Today, it’s refreshing because it’s raining.”

There is a long history of Chinese migration to Thailand, with Thai-Chinese people accounting for roughly 10 per cent of the population, including some of the kingdom’s most prominent business families.

Temple-goers found a moment for quiet reflection as they lit candles and made traditional offerings in Wat Mongkorn – sometimes referred to as the “Dragon Temple” – before returning to the bustle outside.

Mr Chawanakorn Arunthanachotikul, 31, travelled with his family and friends to be there.

“Today is a good day for Thai-Chinese people,” he said.

“I pray for luck and ask for this year to end smoothly.”

While many in downtown Bangkok were from the kingdom, the celebrations are a busy and highly lucrative time for tourism in Thailand as well.

Between Jan 1 and Feb 8, Thailand welcomed more than 730,000 Chinese visitors, a Thai government spokesperson told local media on Feb 10.

It follows the visa waiver agreement in January between Bangkok and Beijing, which Thai officials hope will boost the kingdom’s vital tourism sector, which is struggling to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.