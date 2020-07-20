Buy Malaysian Products campaign to revive economy

KUALA LUMPUR • The government has launched a Buy Malaysian Products campaign and will dedicate some areas to sell only local products to help sellers rebound from post-lockdown blues.

Launching the campaign in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said: "I call upon all consumers to spend for Malaysia." He added that the money spent would ensure that the economy remained competitive as it would create job opportunities and generate revenue for people.

"I hope this campaign will serve as a starting point for the government, industry and the people to forge collaboration to help revive the economy post Covid-19 pandemic, and spur growth," he said.

The World Bank said in June that it expected Malaysia's gross domestic product to shrink by 3.1 per cent this year, against a 4.3 per cent expansion last year.

Malaysia imposed a movement control order (MCO) that locked down much of the country from March 18, and only gradually eased the rules on May 4, in its bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The country has now entered what it calls recovery MCO, with most sectors of the economy, including cinemas and malls, reopened.

New cases of the coronavirus have been well below 20 a day for several weeks in the country of 32 million people.

Malaysia reported nine new cases last Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 8,764 with total deaths remaining steady at 122.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said the government has reviewed its policies to reduce dependence on imports. "Malaysia must have the capability to produce critical products such as food and beverage, medical devices, medicines, petrochemical as well as personal protection gear such as masks and gloves."

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said shopping streets will be created at selected locations to promote the Buy Malaysian Products campaign.

A popular Kuala Lumpur shopping street - Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman - would be the first to be transformed into a venue for traders to sell local goods ahead of the Hari Raya Haji celebration on July 31, he said.

"After fighting against Covid-19, it is time to fight for the nation's economic survival," he said.