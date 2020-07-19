Buy Malaysian Products campaign launched to help traders suffering from lockdown blues

KUALA LUMPUR - The government has launched a Buy Malaysian Products campaign and will dedicate some streets around the country to help the sellers of local products from clothes to handicraft, as the country tries to help small traders suffering post-lockdown blues.

Launching the campaign on Saturday (July 18) in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said: "I call upon all consumers to spend for Malaysia."

He said the money spent would ensure that the Malaysian economy remained competitive as it would create job opportunities and generate revenue for people.

"I hope this campaign will serve as a starting point for the government, industry and the rakyat to forge collaboration to help revive the economy post Covid-19 pandemic, and spur growth," he said.

Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected by the World Bank in June to shrink by 3.1 per cent this year, compared to a 4.3 per cent expansion last year.

Malaysia imposed the Movement Control Order that locked down much of the country from March 18, and only gradually relaxed the rules after 48 days on May 4, in its bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The country has now entered what it calls Recovery MCO, with most sectors of the economy reopened including cinemas, barbershops and malls.

New cases of the coronavirus has been well below 20 a day for several weeks in the country with a 32-million population.

Malaysia reported nine new cases on Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 8,764 with total deaths at remaining steady at 122.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said on Saturday that the government has reviewed its existing policies to reduce dependence on imported products.

"Priority is now on boosting the local industry capability in producing local products," he said.

"Malaysia must have the capability to produce critical products such as food and beverage, medical device, medicines, petrochemical as well as personal protection gears such as masks and gloves," he added. "With such capability, we can reduce currency outflow and subsequently boost export of local products," he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said on Saturday that shopping streets will be created at selected locations to promote the Buy Malaysian Products campaign.

A popular shopping street in capital city Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, would be the first to be transformed into a venue for traders to sell local goods in the run up to Hari Raya Haji celebration on July 31, he said.

"After fighting against Covid-19, it is time to fight for the nation's economic survival, " he said.