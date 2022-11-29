Businesses, service providers join in to celebrate Anwar’s appointment with PM10 promos

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian businesses and service providers are celebrating the appointment of Mr Anwar Ibrahim as the new Prime Minister by offering “PM10” discounts, as well as producing merchandise themed on him.

From dental services to custom-made T-shirts, the Pakatan Harapan chairman’s appointment is being celebrated like no other, a stark contrast from the previous elections. Many online retailers are offering a 10 per cent discount with the code “PM10”.

“I don’t recall seeing so many PM10-themed until he became PM. I even bought myself a PM10 sanitiser,” information technology executive Salbiah Ibrahim, 34, told The Straits Times.

Vintage Custom Shop has customised lighters.

“I have several designs, old and new, and the response has been great,” the shop’s representative said.

“I support his leadership. We (rakyat) expect a more ‘people’s’ politics rather than an ‘elitist’ one,” he said.

Chiming in, textile designer Mohd Faizul Idris, 37, said he decided to start selling custom-made T-shirts bearing Datuk Seri Anwar as Malaysia’s 10th premier a week before the election, because he said he had a strong feeling that Mr Anwar will finally get the top job.

“I’ve been supporting him since GE13 and had been actively campaigning for him on my personal social media account for GE15. I’m so proud of his achievement because I felt so strongly that he was going to win this time,” said Mr Faizul, who owns the shop Black Kartel Official.

He said he sold “dozens” of the T-shirt, priced at RM34.90 ($10) each.

Restaurants at Aeon Mall in Selangor’s Shah Alam have also joined in.

Restaurant manager Rosaliza Yaacob said: “We’re taking this opportunity to join in the hype of getting a new PM. It’s 10 per cent off of any dish till next week. Nobody says no to a discount.”

Textile designer Najwa Rashid, 31, said she had been an Anwar supporter for a very long time, and that she felt so “moved and happy” when he was sworn in on Nov 24.

She said: “So I decided to sell (his T-shirt) and the response has been overwhelming. This is my way of showing support for Mr Anwar as a Malaysian.”

“I hope he can help improve the country’s economy to be better than before,” she added.