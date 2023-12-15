Businesses in Johor Bahru expect boom during year-end holidays

JOHOR BAHRU - With Christmas and school holidays just around the corner, businesses in Johor are expecting a boom before 2023 comes to an end.

Crossing the Causeway has become a favourite past-time for Singaporeans, as the Malaysian ringgit was weaker against the Singapore dollar, said South Johor SME Association adviser Teh Kee Sin.

“It is now the school holidays in the island republic and with Christmas just a few days away, many of them will come here to do their Christmas shopping or even celebrate the festivities here.

“Not only Singaporeans but also Chinese nationals who are either working in Singapore or even holidaying there will take advantage of the visa relaxation to come into Johor,” he said.

Retail, food and beverage, services and tourism, are among the sectors that are expected to see good business, said Mr Teh.

“They have the spending power and we must position ourselves to take advantage of this current situation to grow our economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, bookings are gradually picking up and expected to continue over the next few days, said Lotus Desaru Resort chief executive R. Indra Gandhi Pillai.

“People are still concerned over the current Covid-19 situation and the year-end floods due to the monsoon season, which is why they are not making advance bookings.

“We expect to see a good number of visitors including locals and Singaporeans because of the school holidays and Christmas celebrations,” she said.

Most Singaporeans who head to Desaru prefer driving, while foreigners from Singapore prefer using the ferry services between Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal, said Ms Indra Gandhi.

On Dec 14, Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has requested the state’s immigration to suspend its upgrading works, two days after the agency announced that some counters at Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint’s bus zone will be closed in phases.

Manual counters and e-gates are among areas that will undergo upgrading from Dec 15 until Jan 15, 2024, the Johor immigration office said on Dec 12.

The department urged all travellers to plan their trips with the closure in mind during this period and ensure that their travel documents are valid before going to the immigration counter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK