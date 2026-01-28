Bush fire in Johor Bahru damages 18 vehicles parked next to mosque

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Nine firefighters and two vehicles were deployed after a bush fire spread to a parking area near a mosque in Taman Bukit Mewah, Johor Bahru, on Jan 27.

– A total of 18 vehicles were damaged after a bush fire spread to a parking area next to a mosque in Johor Bahru’s Taman Bukit Mewah.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at 1.32pm on Jan 27 regarding the incident.

A team from the Larkin fire and rescue station was dispatched and arrived at the scene at 1.45pm, about 12km away.

Operation commander Nakish Nekmat said the blaze involved an estimated 0.37ha of bushland and had already spread to several parked vehicles before firefighters arrived.

“The team immediately carried out firefighting operations using two fire beaters, one hose reel and three 121m hose lines, with water sourced from the fire engine pump and a nearby hydrant,” he said on Jan 28.

Mr Nakish added that the fire was successfully brought under control at 2.37pm, and the operation ended at 5.20pm after the area was confirmed safe.

He said nine firefighters and two vehicles – a Fire Rescue Tender and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service – were involved in the operation.

He added that no injuries were reported and reminded the public to avoid open burning, especially near residential areas and public spaces, to prevent such incidents. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK