Burglar suffers fatal heart attack during break-in in Ipoh

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IPOH – A burglary suspect died from a heart attack during an attempted break-in at a house along Jalan Building Society in Taman Star, a neighbourhood in Ipoh, Malaysia, says Perak police chief Commissioner Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin.

He said the 40-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel following the incident at about 5am on July 28 .

“The suspect and an accomplice entered the house after prying open a window,” Mohd Alwi said in a statement on July 29 .

“A struggle then broke out between the suspects and the caretaker of the house,” he added.

“One suspect fled the scene, while the other collapsed unconscious before being pronounced dead on the spot,” he said.

A post-mortem later confirmed that the suspect died from a blocked heart artery.

Mohd Alwi said the suspect’s death has been classified as a sudden death, while the break-in will be investigated under Sections 457 and 324 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and causing hurt with a weapon.

Police are tracking down the accomplice who remains at large. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK