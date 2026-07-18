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Building under renovation collapses in Melaka, workers feared trapped in rubble

The building owner had not obtained a permit to carry out the renovation works, according to preliminary checks.

MELAKA - A building under renovation collapsed in Kota Laksamana, crushing two vehicles and triggering fears that construction workers could be trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident is believed to have occurred at about 5pm on July 18.

Rescuers from the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department were deployed to the scene and are carrying out inspections and monitoring to ensure the area is safe while assessing the stability of the remaining structure.

Kota Laksamana assemblyman Low Chee Leong said efforts were under way to determine whether any construction workers had been trapped in the collapse.

“I am at the scene and operations to determine whether there are any victims trapped,” he said when contacted on July 18.

Low said preliminary checks with the Melaka Historic City Council f ound that the building owner had not obtained a permit to carry out the renovation works.

He added that Melaka Chief Minister A b Rauf Yusoh and Melaka Historic City Council Mayor Shadan Othman were expected to arrive at the scene later in the evening.

No casualties had been officially confirmed so far, while rescue personnel continued monitoring and assessment works at the site. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK