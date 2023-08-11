Building strong strategic partnership with China on Malaysia’s agenda, says PM Anwar

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the latter's visit to Penang on Aug 11, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

GEORGE TOWN - Enhancing ties with China to build a strong strategic partnership is among Malaysia’s main agenda, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday.

“Our position is that the Malaysian and Chinese ties remain very strong, and further enhanced from the normal diplomatic partnership through strong, strategic partnership,” he said after a closed door meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Eastern and Oriental Hotel in Penang.

Mr Anwar said they spoke about various aspects of cooperation and collaboration, with a focus on investments, education and regional issues.

“I had discussions with him and other Malaysian ministers to strengthen the relationship on both sides.

“We have a strong personal bond and friendship that makes things easier for us to exchange privately, internationally and bilaterally between senior ministers from Malaysia, besides the exports of durians,” he said.

Mr Anwar then thanked Mr Wang for his role in facilitating significant Chinese investments in Malaysia such as petrochemical giant Rongsheng and carmaker Geely, along with other key players.

Mr Wang was on a courtesy visit to see Mr Anwar. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

