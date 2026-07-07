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Builder of Myanmar condo destroyed in 2025 quake gets 5 years’ jail

The 7.7-magnitude quake in Myanmar killed at least 2,700 people in March 2025.

YANGON – The builder of a Myanmar condominium which collapsed, killing more than 200 people during a devastating earthquake in 2025, has been sentenced to five years in prison, local media and a person familiar with the case said.

The 7.7-magnitude quake killed at least 2,700 people in total in March 2025 , dealing a heavy blow to a country reeling from civil war since the military seized power in a 2021 coup.

Portions of the Sky Villa condo in Mandalay city – the deadliest single site – pancaked, killing 206 people, according to managers of the upmarket mid-rise.

The last of the bodies were recovered from the site in September 2025.

Naing Tun Lin, owner of the construction firm that built Sky Villa, was sentenced to five years in prison with hard labour on June 23 for causing death by negligence, Eleven Media news outlet reported July 6 , quoting a court information officer.

A person with knowledge of the case who requested anonymity owing to security concerns confirmed the sentence.

Requests for comment from AFP news agency to government spokespeople, the court in Mandalay region and Naing Tun Lin’s company, NTL Construction, went unanswered as at the morning of July 7 .

Naing Tun Lin was charged in February but initially granted bail, Eleven Media reported on July 6 .

His bail was withdrawn and he was arrested in March , the outlet said. AFP