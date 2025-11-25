Brunei warned of flash floods, landslide risks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei – Brunei Darussalam will continue to experience active weather conditions until Nov 30, with heavy and thundery showers expected across several areas, the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department (BDMD) said on Nov 25.

The country remains under the influence of the North-east Monsoon, which typically lasts until March 2026. BDMD warned that gusty winds of up to 45 km/h may accompany heavy showers, particularly in the afternoon and at night.

Sea conditions over Brunei waters are forecast to remain moderate to rough, with waves reaching more than three metres, posing hazards to small boats, recreational activities and marine sports.

The department cautioned that the current weather pattern brings a high risk of flash floods, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as near riverbanks during prolonged heavy rainfall and high tides.

Risks of landslides, fallen trees and roof damage are also elevated during strong wind conditions.

BDMD urged the public, road users and fishermen to stay updated with the latest forecasts, advisories and warnings, and to take necessary precautionary measures. BORNEO BULLETIN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK