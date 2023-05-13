Brunei to experience very hot weather for months due to El Nino

Brunei is experiencing a heatwave that is scorching much of Asia. PHOTO: BORNEO BULLETIN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei is seen experiencing temperatures of up to 34 deg C and higher due to dry, hot weather conditions exacerbated by a long El Nino season forecast for later in 2023 or early 2024.

The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department has advised the public to take precautions and follow guidelines from the Ministry of Health concerning extreme heat.

The World Meteorological Organisation has warned that a long dry spell linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon could set in by the second half of 2023, possibly as soon as May.

El Nino occurs when sea surface temperature over the tropical Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than average.

This phenomenon occurs every three to seven years on average. BORNEO BULLETIN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

