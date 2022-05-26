Brunei to end early endemic phase, ease more measures

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • Brunei will end its early endemic phase on May 31, and the guidelines for Covid-19 control measures will be updated from June.

The country moved to the early endemic phase last December when local infections gradually dropped after the authorities imposed the strictest social distancing measures, including working from home and a curfew.

Some guidelines will be updated from June 1, when there will be no limits on the capacity of mass gatherings at home, said the Covid-19 steering committee.

All sporting activities including competitions will be allowed without limits on the number of spectators. Food preparation for any event, including buffet meals, at any premises will be allowed.

There will be no age restriction for congregations at mosques to perform religious activities.

These moves were made considering the stable Covid-19 situation, high vaccination rates and low bed occupancy rates at isolation centres in the country.

"To this end, we are able to return to our daily lives by adapting to the new normal," the committee added, saying that the government is monitoring and reviewing requirements for reducing other restrictions including code scans and the opening of borders.

Brunei reported 246 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 147,021.

As at Monday, 69.7 per cent of Brunei's population had received three vaccine shots.

