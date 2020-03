BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (REUTERS) - Brunei reported its first coronavirus death on Saturday (March 28), that of a 64-year-old man.

Brunei has reported 115 cases of the virus so far, some of which are linked to a religious gathering in Malaysia that authorities said had been attended by about 16,000 people.

The man who died had not attended the gathering but had a history of travel to Malaysia and Cambodia.