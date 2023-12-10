Broken mast foils Chinese national’s attempt to leave Malaysia illegally in home-made boat

KUALA LUMPUR – A Chinese national has been detained after attempting to sail towards Indonesia in what is believed to be a home-made boat.

The man was forced to call for assistance after his boat’s main mast broke around the waters of Carey Island in Selangor state.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency’s Selangor director Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the man and sailboat were detained after he called for assistance on the night of Dec 8, about 4.8km south-west of Tanjung Rhu, Carey Island.

“Checks revealed the boat did not have a registration number. The initial inspection found that the fibre boat was operated by a 45-year-old Chinese national, and he is suspected of sailing towards Indonesian waters,” Maritime Captain Muhaimin said in a statement on Dec 9.

He said further inspection found that no boat licence was submitted and the suspect also committed an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63 by leaving Malaysia on an illegal route.

“The suspect and the boat were escorted to the marina jetty at Pulau Indah before being handed over to the investigating officer for further action,” he added.

“We will not compromise against violations of the law within the Malaysian Maritime Zone and will continue patrolling and monitoring national waters.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK