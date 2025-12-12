British porn star to be deported from Bali after small fine

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

British adult content creator Tia Billinger, known as Bonnie Blue, at the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran, Indonesia, on Dec 11.

DENPASAR – Controversial British adult film star Bonnie Blue will be deported from Indonesia’s Bali island, an immigration official said Dec 12, after earlier receiving a small fine for traffic violations.

Local police last week raided a studio in Badung, a popular tourist district near the resort island’s capital, Denpasar, detaining Blue, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger.

Three men – two Britons and an Australian – were also taken on suspicion of producing pornographic content after the raid.

Police said, however, they found no evidence of adult material.

Mr Husnan Handano, immigration spokesman at Denpasar International Airport, told AFP that Blue will be deported early in the morning of Dec 6.

“Her flight will be at 12:30 am (Friday 1630 GMT),” Mr Husnan said, adding more details would be provided later.

Earlier on Dec 11, Billinger and an associate – 27-year-old Liam Andrew Jackson – were fined 200,000 rupiah (about $15) for breaking traffic regulations.

“The defendants have lawfully committed the offence jointly and continuously,” Denpasar District Court judge I Ketut Somanasa said.

During the Dec 4 raid, police seized a dark blue pickup truck labelled “Bang Bus”.

British tabloid Daily Mail reported on Dec 10 that the vehicle appeared to have been untaxed since 2023 and had allegedly been illegally repainted from white to blue without re-registration.

Billinger’s lawyer, Mr Edward Pangkahila, told AFP his clients would comply fully with the authorities.

“I suggested to them to apologise to the people of Bali if this has caused any public unease,” Mr Pangkahila added.

Although Bali is predominantly Hindu and a magnet for millions of foreign visitors, Muslim-majority Indonesia strictly forbids the production of pornographic material, which carries penalties of up to 12 years in prison and a fine of US$360,000.

Billinger gained fame for her provocative stunts as an adult content creator.

Her case comes amid renewed complaints by Balinese officials over unruly foreign tourists, following a string of deportations in recent years – including several Russian influencers expelled for posing nude at sacred sites. AFP



