Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon

Ms Vicky Bowman and her husband were detained in Myanmar on Aug 24. PHOTO: THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK
YANGON (REUTERS) - Authorities in Myanmar have detained Britain's former ambassador to the South-east Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday (Aug 25).

Ms Vicky Bowman, who runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business, and her husband, a Burmese artist, were detained on Wednesday, the sources said, seeking anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Reuters could not determine what they were charged with or how long they would be detained for.

A spokesperson for the Myanmar junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

A British Embassy spokesperson said: “We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance.”

The spokesperson did not name the individual.

Ms Bowman served as ambassador to Myanmar from 2002-2006 and has more than three decades’ experience in the country.

