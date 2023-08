JAKARTA - Bicycles in eye-catching neon shades of pink, blue, green and yellow dot the main square of Jakarta’s Old Town, Kota Tua, with peals of laughter coming from their passengers.

“Now it’s my turn to be the driver, I am coming to pick you up on my ojek,” a child on a bike yells to his friend, alluding to the ubiquitous motorbike taxi, as he zips around the square in front of the sprawling Jakarta History Museum.