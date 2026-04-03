Braving high fuel costs, Filipinos flock to crucifixion spectacle

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Penitents flagellate themselves as they walk to a mound with crosses prior to the annual crucifixion during the observance of Lent in the village of Cutud in San Fernando City.

- Hundreds of Filipinos and tourists flocked to a sun-bleached field north of Manila on Good Friday to witness one of the country’s most blood-soaked displays of religious fervour, undeterred by rising fuel prices driven by the Middle East war.

Scores of bare-chested flagellants with covered faces walked barefoot through the dusty streets of Pampanga province’s San Fernando as they flogged their backs with bamboo whips in scorching heat.

AFP journalists saw devotees deliberately puncturing their skin with glass shards attached to a small wooden paddle to ensure their bleeding during the ritual, a way to atone for sins and seek miracles from God.

“I’m doing this to pray for the healing of my seven-month-old baby, who is suffering from pneumonia,” Mr John David, clutching a whip in one hand, told AFP at the beginning of the procession.

“My grandfather started this, then my father, and now it’s my turn,” the 49-year-old said. “I have been witnessing miracles of healing through the years because of this act of faith.”

The Catholic-majority country’s annual spectacle re-enacting the last moments of Jesus Christ typically draws up to 12,000 local and foreign tourists.

Many in the crowd had driven for hours to witness the play’s climax, in which devotees allow three-inch nails to be driven into their palms before they are hoisted upright on crosses.

Mr Ricky Margate, 57, told AFP he had driven a motorcycle to the site in 2026 instead of his car because it consumes less fuel.

“I think that the high fuel prices that I have to pay to be here are just part of my sacrifices this Holy Week,” he told AFP.

Fuel prices have hit historic highs in the country since the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran more than a month ago, prompting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last week to declare a “national energy emergency”.

Businesswoman Gina Villanueva said she had driven 70km from Manila to “experience seeing this devotion firsthand”.

“(I’m praying) for good health and also for the fuel prices to go down, because many are already suffering,” said Ms Villanueva, 42, while wiping sweat from her brow.

Snack vendor Mhekyle Salazar, 22, said she was relieved that pilgrims were showing up despite higher transportation costs.

“I guess fuel prices are no match for the strength of our faith and tradition,” she said. AFP