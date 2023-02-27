Boy falls from 14th floor of Kota Kinabalu hotel

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia: Wailing cries of heartbroken parents awoke residents at a hotel in Kota Kinabalu city in Sabah, Malaysia, when their 12-year-old son was killed after falling nine floors from the hotel room they were staying in on Monday.

It is learnt that the family was staying at the hotel’s 14th floor, and the boy’s body was found on a fifth-floor veranda.

The state Fire and Rescue Department’s assistant director of operations said it was informed of the incident at around 6.44am and sent a team.

“When we arrived, our task was to carry the victim to the medical team at the scene, which pronounced him dead,” he said in a statement.

He said the boy’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

The cause of the incident is under probe. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK