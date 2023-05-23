Boy, 12, killed in crocodile attack in Sabah’s Sandakan district

KOTA KINABALU – A 12-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he was attacked by a crocodile in Sabah’s Sandakan district.

The boy was reported to have been attacked at around 8am on Sumangat Payau island.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Hamsa Isnurdini said his unit received a distress call at around 8.25am, and a team was sent out in response.

“An integrated operation with other enforcement officials was conducted to search for the boy,” he said.

The boy’s body was found at 10.38am about 2km from where he was last seen and recovered by marine police, Mr Hamsa said.

Wildlife Department officials have also been informed, he added.

In another crocodile attack in Sabah in early May, the torso of 28-year-old Rudi Amiruddin was found in Beluran district.

Mr Rudi was last seen on May 9 washing his hands and legs at a river bank.

His remains were recovered on May 11, without his legs and arms. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK