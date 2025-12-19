Border casinos caught in Thailand-Cambodia crossfire

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A photo taken on Dec 13 shows damage to a casino caused by Thai strikes in Pursat Province, amid clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

BANGKOK – Thailand has struck multiple casinos linked to cyberscamming in neighbouring Cambodia during an almost two-week-long border conflict, with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul saying he would “take care” of fronts for fraud operations.

Across South-east Asia, criminal gangs have used casinos, hotels and fortified compounds to carry out sophisticated cyberscams, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, often relying on trafficked people.

Cambodia hosts dozens of scam centres with an estimated 100,000 people – many victims of human trafficking – perpetrating online scams in a multibillion-dollar industry.

At least four casinos on Cambodia’s border with Thailand – two which monitors have identified as scam hubs – have been struck in December in a military conflict between the neighbours that has killed dozens and displaced more than half a million.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec 18 that trafficked foreign nationals forced to carry out scams in Cambodia were “now exposed to further risk by the fighting”, and called for their evacuation.

But efforts to make peace with Cambodia rested on Phnom Penh’s commitment to “destroy scamming attempts”, Mr Anutin told reporters at an international anti-scam conference in Bangkok on Dec 17 .

If casinos in Cambodia were hiding fraud operations behind their doors, “then we will regard it as a scamming centre that we need to take care of”, he said.

Rights abuses in Cambodia’s scam centres are happening on a “mass scale”, and the government’s poor response suggested its complicity , said a June report by Amnesty International.

But the secretary general of Cambodia’s Commercial Gambling Management Commission, Mr Ros Phirun, told AFP that the authorities were taking “serious action” to crack down on scams, and called Thailand’s action on the border casinos “totally illegal”.

Casinos targeted

Thailand last week said it attacked three casinos across the border which the Thai army claimed were being used as Cambodian weapons storage facilities and firing positions.

“Every scam centre and casino we attacked, we had clear intelligence that it was used as a military base,” deputy Thai army spokesman Richa Suksuwanon told reporters on Dec 18 .

But some casinos caught in the crossfire reportedly housed civilians.

A UN statement on Dec 18 cited a survivor of a strike in Oddar Meanchay province who told the Human Rights Office that one civilian was killed and two others wounded.

The O’Smach resort and casino – identified by Amnesty International as a scam compound – was built by Cambodian conglomerate L.Y.P Group headed by Cambodian Senator Ly Yong Phat.

He was sanctioned by Washington in 2024 over his firm’s alleged role in “serious human rights abuses related to the treatment of trafficked workers subjected to forced labour in online scam centres”.

In November , Thailand issued an arrest warrant for the tycoon for his alleged involvement in transnational crimes, and seized US$300 million ( S$387.7 million ) in assets from other Cambodian businessmen.

O’Smach and other casino sites Thailand targeted had potentially thousands of victims of human trafficking inside, according to Mr Jacob Sims, a visiting fellow at Harvard University’s Asia Centre.

“Bombing scam compounds is not a reasonable approach to combatting the scam industry,” he told AFP, adding that Thailand’s asset seizures were more effective.

But, “the existence of the scam compounds – and the world’s mounting frustration at Cambodia for hosting a globally predatory industry – offers Thailand a useful pretext for extraterritorial aggression that would otherwise likely be condemned”. AFP