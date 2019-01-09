Bombs found at Indonesian anti-graft commission leaders' houses

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders Agus Rahardjo and Laode Syarif were the target of terror threats on Wednesday (Jan 9), with unknown assailants placing what appeared to be bombs at their houses.

It was suspected that a Molotov cocktail exploded at Mr Laode's house.

National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the incident.

"We found evidence in the form of glass shards and trails of smoke, although we can't confirm whether it was a Molotov cocktail or another type of bomb," Brigadier-General Dedi said.

According to a report obtained by The Jakarta Post, a bomb squad officer discovered a black bag hanging on the fence of Mr Agus's house in Bekasi, West Java, at around 5.30am on Wednesday.

The officer found material resembling components of a high explosive pipe bomb, such as a detonator, cable, nails and pipe. The bomb squad immediately defused the suspected package.

At the same time, the remains of a Molotov cocktail were found at Mr Laode's house in Kalibata, South Jakarta.

The KPK deputy chairman claimed to have seen suspicious people near his house at around 1am through security cameras.

One of Mr Laode's neighbours said she heard glass breaking at around 1am.

Brig-Gen Dedi said personnel from the Jakarta Police, the National Police and the police's Densus 88 counter-terrorism squad were investigating the case.