Body of missing 11-year-old found in Malaysia, police deny parents' claim that organs missing

The body of an 11-year-old girl was found more than a week after she went missing in Malaysia's Pahang state on Saturday (Feb 9).

Malaysian media reports said the mutilated body of Siti Masyitah Ibrahim was found with her limbs tied up at a oil palm plantation in Tanjung Medang Hilir, Pekan.

She had been reported missing on Jan 30, Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported.

Pekan police chief superintendent Amran Sidek confirmed the discovery of the body when contacted, the New Straits Times (NST) said.

Her parents, Mr Ibrahim Ali, 39 and Ms Zaleha Abdullah, 35, managed to identify their daughter by the blue dress she had been wearing the day she disappeared, reported NST.

"It broke my heart to see the mutilated body of my daughter... We searched for her in the same area 11 days ago, but she was not there," the grieving mother told NST.

The plantation is about 3km from the family's home and police did not find any murder weapon there, Sin Chew said.

While several local news sources have said the body was found with internal organs missing, police have dismissed the claim.

Pahang police chief Mohd Zakaria Ahmad told Malaysiakini that the body found by locals was intact, pending confirmation from the post-mortem.

He also dismissed claims that the body was found with hands and legs tied up, and added that police have yet to ascertain whether the remains belong to Siti Masyitah Ibrahim.

Ms Zaleha, who has three other children, told Malaysian media that her daughter had asked for RM1 (S$0.33) at about 5pm on the day she went missing so she could buy something at a shop.

The girl, described by her mother as a jovial child, had promised to return home swiftly.

"Who would so cruelly kill my daughter? How could someone murder a little girl? What did she do wrong?" Ms Zaleha said to Sin Chew.

Local villager Mohd Rosli Mat Rasat, 38, said he was among the first to arrive at the site after being told by a friend that Siti Masyitah's body had been discovered.

"(Over the past eleven days), we looked for her all over the village, as well as at the site where she was found.

"I suspect she was killed elsewhere and dumped in the oil palm plantation," he told NST, adding that nothing like this had ever happened in the village.

The girl's body is now at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital awaiting autopsy to determine the cause of death, police told Sin Chew.