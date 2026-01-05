Straitstimes.com header logo

Body of infant boy found in rubbish bin at Yong Peng highway rest stop in Johor

BATU PAHAT – The body of an infant was found in a rubbish bin near a toilet at a rest stop in a town in Batu Pahat district.

Batu Pahat police chief Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said police received information about the discovery of the victim at the Yong Peng R&R stop (northbound) at 3pm on Jan 4.

He said in a statement on Jan 5: “Medical officers from the Yong Peng Health Clinic confirmed that a fully formed baby boy was found dead. The baby was found with his umbilical cord still attached and wrapped in a piece of cloth inside a rubbish bin in the women’s toilet.

“The body has been taken to Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail, Batu Pahat, for a post-mortem examination and further investigation.”

He added that investigations are being carried out under Section 316 of the Penal Code for causing the death of a quick unborn child by an act amounting to culpable homicide. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

