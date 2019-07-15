Body believed to be of tour guide found by teams searching Malaysia's Mulu cave

MIRI, MALAYSIA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian search and rescue teams on Monday (July 15) have found a body inside a popular cave in Malaysia's Mulu National Park.

The body is believed to be that of missing tour guide Roviezal Robin who went missing last Friday after he and a Dutch tourist were swept away by flash floods in Deer Cave in the Malaysian Borneon state of Sarawak.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong said the body is being carried out from the cave.

"The search team is bringing the body to the base camp. We will wait for Mulu (National Park) to confirm the identity of the person," he said on Monday.

Mr Robin was leading nine foreign tourists into the cave when flash floods hit at 6pm Friday.

The 20-year-old guide and Dutch tourist Peter Hans Hoverkamp, 66, were swept away by flood waters.

Mr Hoverkamp was found drowned at 7am on Saturday.

Related Story Five rescue teams comb vast Mulu cave in Malaysia to look for missing guide

The other eight managed to escape to higher ground.

The Deer Cave is one of the largest caves in the Mulu National Park.

Mulu is located about 200km inland from Miri city.