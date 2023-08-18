Victims’ bodies, cockpit recorder recovered in Malaysia private jet crash

SHAH ALAM - A cockpit voice recorder and bodies of the victims have been recovered on Thursday, after a light private business jet crashed onto a road, hitting two vehicles, in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

The 10 who died in the crash comprised eight aboard the plane and two motorists – the driver of a car and a motorcyclist – who were hit by the crashing plane near the township of Elmina in Shah Alam.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the Air Accident Investigation Bureau has collected the cockpit voice recorder and sent it for analysis.

“We have also found 10 bodies and five body parts.

“This means we have completed our search for the victims.

“The bodies and body parts will be sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital at Klang for post-mortem,” Mr Hussein told reporters at the scene.

He said they will conduct a second search of the area to see if they have missed any body parts during the initial search.

Only one body from the crash was recovered intact.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the intact body was a motorcyclist who perished along with nine others in the crash.

“We have also identified the driver of the car as an e-hailing driver, but have yet to contact his next of kin.

“We tried calling his family members but no one is answering,” Mr Razarudin told reporters.

He also said that the black box will be recovered by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

Mr Hussein also said that they will be searching the site for the flight data recorder.

The crashed plane is a Beechcraft 390 registered under the number N28JV.

It was operated by Jet Valet, an exclusive private flight service, and had departed Langkawi on Thursday afternoon, en route to Subang airport, less than 10km away from the site of the crash.

The plane was preparing to land and had been given clearance by air traffic control, said Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan, adding that the jet lost contact with the control tower two minutes before touchdown. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK